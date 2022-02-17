Lottery Scam Task Force arrests St James woman; over $1m seized

ST JAMES, Jamaica – A woman was arrested by members of the Lottery Scam Taskforce, supported by the Constabulary Financial Unit and members of the St James Operational Support Team during an ongoing operation in St James on Thursday.

According to information retrieved from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's official Instagram account, the lawmen seized a vast amount of cash including $701,000 and US$3,000.

A Mark X Zio motor vehicle was also seized.

Investigations are ongoing.