Lottery scamming behind St Bess farmer's death - cops

Police believe lottery scamming is behind Sunday morning's killing of a man and the wounding of two others at a party in Cottage, New Market, St Elizabeth.



Police have identified the dead man as Devarrue Durrant, a 28-year-old farmer from Braes River in the parish. The injured persons are 20 and 28 years old.



The commanding officer for the St Elizabeth Police Division, Superintendent Dwight Daley, told OBSERVER ONLINE that investigators have launched a top-level probe into the killing.



“We are following several leads, but our investigations are pointing to lottery scamming as a possible motive,” Superintendent Daley said.



He also revealed that the promoters of the party where the incident occurred had applied and were given a permit for it to be held.



Reports indicate that about 1:40 am, while the party was in full swing, Durrant and another man were in his car when gunmen approached the vehicle.



Police said the men opened fire, killing Durrant and injuring the 20-year-old. The other man was standing near the car and was hit. He was not with Durrant and the other man.