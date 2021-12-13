Lotto player wins $75m jackpot

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A lucky Lotto player will be taking home $75 million just ahead of the festive season.

The winning numbers 12, 17, 20, 21, 22 and 30 were purchased on Wednesday, December 8 at Liz's Lotto located in Portmore, St Catherine.

Noting that it is in the business of changing lives, gaming company Supreme Ventures shared its delight in creating a new millionaire.

“We are happy that we have been able to transform the lives of ordinary people. We hope to continue working with our retailers to provide more opportunities to Jamaicans. We know our winner will enjoy this jackpot as we head into the Christmas season; indeed a very Merry Christmas,” the group shared in a statement.

In order to begin the process of collecting the jackpot, the winner must present the winning ticket with his or her signature affixed along with a valid national ID.