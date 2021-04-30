Love, Bailey move up NCAA rankings

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Jamaican throwers Shanice Love of Florida State University (FSU) and Gabrielle Bailey of Kent State University moved up the NCAA rankings this week after impressive performances.

Love had a season's best 59.82m to win the discus throw at the University of North Florida Invitational on Thursday and improved to second place in the NCAA rankings, beating compatriot Shadae Lawrence, 58.66m, in the process.

Bailey, the former St Jago High ISSA Champs winner, threw a personal best 58.36m to win her discus throw at the University of Akron Field events qualifier on Tuesday.

She beat her previous best of 54.27m and was also second in the shot put with a mark of 16.06m.

Kyle Mitchell of Liberty University, smashed his personal best and programme record in the shot put when he won the event at the North Florida meet, beating his previous best set at a meet at Virginia earlier in the season.

Mitchell's new mark propelled him up to number 11 on the NCAA rankings.

Former Petersfield High standout Sanjay Lawrence of FSU also threw a season's best 17.91m, while former Cornwall College athlete Jonhoi Clarke of Campbell University threw 15.24m.

In the men's discus throw, Mitchell threw 47.57m and Clarke threw 41.65m.

Meanwhile in the women's 200m Shian Hyde of FSU clocked 23.60 seconds (0.5m/s).

Paul Reid