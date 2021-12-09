Love Gospel International Awards honour unheralded stalwarts

NEW YORK, USA – Over 80 persons and organisations who have made an impact on gospel music and the Jamaican community in New York City were honoured at the Love Gospel International Awards, held on November 28 at Grace Assembly Deliverance Temple in The Bronx.

Five persons were inducted into the organisation's Hall of Fame. They are Marvia Providence, Patrick Reid, George Banton, Brother George and Pastor Jabez, all of whom have made a mark in contemporary gospel music.

Committee member Brianna Baker addressed the importance of saluting these unheralded stalwarts.

“A lot of these people have done great work and we feel that they don't get the recognition they deserve. This is our way of acknowledging their contributions,” she told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Her father and founder of the awards, Bishop Jeffeth Baker, is originally from Westmoreland. He was ordained by the Church of God in Cleveland, Tennessee in 1987 after more than a decade of ministering with the New Testament Church of God in Jamaica.

Leader of the congregation at Grace Assembly Deliverance Temple since 1983, he has lived in the United States for over 40 years and has also made a name in real estate. Bishop Baker and his wife, Reverend Sharon Baker (from St Ann) launched the awards ceremony in 1987 and have honoured some of the biggest names in gospel including pioneer singers Reverend Otis Wright, Shirley Willis, Claudelle Clarke and Lester Lewis.

The Love Gospel International Awards has also saluted acts who have helped shape contemporary Christian music such as Papa San and Lieutenant Stitchie, Carlene Davis and Tommy Cowan.

At last month's ceremony, the Bakers also recognised the community work of Jamaal T Bailey, a member of the New York State Senate representing the 36th District which covers several areas in the north Bronx.

Brianna Baker, one of their seven children, said her parents are as committed to Jamaica as their adopted home in the United States.

“It's something my parents feel strongly about. They never lost touch with Jamaica and that's shown through their work there and in the US,” she said.

Howard Campbell