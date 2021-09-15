Low keyed unveiling of Aunt V's storyboard

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced the much-anticipated unveiling of the storyboard of late super centenarian, Violet Moss Brown, at her Duanvale, Trelawny home, tomorrow morning to be low keyed.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, along with members of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC) is slated to unveil the storyboard in the Trelawny community tomorrow.

But, according to chairman of the TMC and mayor of Falmouth, Councillor C Junior Gager, in a bid to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, no function will accompany the unveiling exercise.

"Due to the COVID protocols what we are going to do is that we are not going to have any function there, we are just going to take a picture of the unveiling and leave. We are trying to avoid any large gatherings," Gager, chairman of the TMC and mayor of Falmouth told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Moss-Brown, who was affectionately called 'Aunt V', died on September 15, 2017 at the age of 117 years and 189 days — a few months after she officially claimed the title of world's 'Oldest living person' on July 27, 2017. She also held the title of 'Oldest living woman'.

Previously, Minister Grange indicated that a monument to Moss Brown is set to become the first in a series to mark Jamaica's Diamond Jubilee next year.

In a statement, Grange said the monument, a life-size bust, will be erected in Duanvale, Trelawny, where 'Aunt V' lived.

Grange said that arrangements are being made to “have the bust ready for unveiling on the anniversary of 'Aunt V's passing.”

At last week's monthly meeting of the TMC, Gager reiterated that the bust will be unveiled on Moss Brown's birthday in March, 2022.

"The bust will be in place for her birthday next year March," Gager stated.

Lilieth Palmer, a granddaughter of Moss Brown was pleased that Government has recognised the super centenarian.

"I am elated. I am totally elated that she is being recognised," she declared.

Horace Hines