Low risk of adverse reaction to COVID vaccine – PM

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness is assuring that there is a very low risk of persons having an adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are not here to say that vaccines are risk-less…there are concerns about vaccines and some of those concerns would be legitimate…[but] in general, the vaccines appear to be very, very safe,” he said.

Holness was addressing a virtual vaccination town hall on Thursday.

He also pointed out that “from all scientific evidence and from our own observation, the risk of taking the vaccine is insignificant”.

He noted that the vaccines that have been given emergency approval were in development for a long time.

“The technology around the development of these vaccines is in some cases fairly standard (and) would've been around for decades, even hundreds of years and the new technology is well tested and well proven as well,” he said.

The prime minister said it is natural for persons to be sceptical about new things, and advised those who are hesitant to seek information from credible sources, and to “observe, see how it works, and then make your decision”.

“I think the majority of Jamaicans who are in the hesitancy category would be in this kind of 'let me wait and see (mode)'. Well, I believe you have waited long enough. The time is now; we have vaccines. We have enough vaccines that if you should come out tomorrow, we would be able to vaccinate everyone who would come; and we have a flow of vaccines that we are guaranteed,” he said.

Holness again appealed for people to “please take the vaccine,” stressing that the best vaccine is the one that is available.

“The quicker you get it, the safer you are,” he said, noting that taking the vaccine is part of citizens' social responsibility.

The prime minister acknowledged that persons are frustrated with the infection, prevention, and control measures, which include curfews, social distancing, and the wearing of masks in public, but insisted that the only solution is a rapid take-up of the vaccines “and we urge you to do so”.

“It is in my opinion, very important, that the country achieves herd immunity. It is in the achievement of herd immunity safely that we will be able to dispense with these non-clinical measures, which have had a devastating impact on our economy,” he said.

Holness said that the vaccination town hall dubbed: 'Stay Safe, Vaccinate,' is the start of the Government's enhanced interaction with the public “to get every single Jamaican to voluntarily take the vaccine”.