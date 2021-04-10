Low take-up of COVID vaccine in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica — The Hanover Health Department is reporting an extremely low uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine across three designated vaccination sites in the parish.

The three sites in the parish are the Lucea Anglican Church Hall, the Lucea Health Centre, and the Noel Holmes Hospital.

"What we can say is that we are expecting more people to come out and get the vaccine but it is not going that way," Dr Kaushal Singh, Medical Officer of Health for Hanover, told OBSERVER ONLINE.

According to Dr Singh, some 750 people were expected to be inoculated today. However, up to 11:00 am, under 130 people have taken up the offer.

"We had 82 here -- the Anglican Parish Church Hall -- up to now. [We had] 36 at the Lucea Health Centre [and] the Noel Holmes Hospital site has less. It is less than 10 up to now but I am hoping that as the day progresses, more people will turn out”.

The medical officer also confirmed information reaching OBSERVER ONLINE that community health aides have been making calls around the parish to principals of schools and other key people to get individuals who may have an interest in the vaccine to come out.

Dr Singh pointed out that the country is presently at one of its worst phases, hence the need to get vaccinated.

He argued that if people should have any doubts surrounding the vaccine, they should visit their health facilities and speak to a health care worker to have their concerns cleared up.

"Make sure that they take the vaccine because it will not only protect them but the community also," insisted the medical officer.

The parish of Hanover has recorded over 1200 confirmed cases of the virus and 12 deaths.

Anthony Lewis