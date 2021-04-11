Low turnout at Port Antonio High School in Portland vaccine blitz

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Portland had 231 appointments on the first day for the Portland vaccination blitz with just about seventy volunteers, as operations went smoothly at the Port Antonio High School on Saturday.

Medical officer of Health for Portland, Dr Sharon Lewis was pleased with the procedure, however disappointed with the low number of appointments.

“The team has come out in full force; a team of about seventy persons to attend to persons who would come. Things went smoothly after the first hour with a few glitches here and there. We are aware that we had 231 appointments for today; a bit disappointing as you know right across the island every parish should be preparing for 1000 but we are aware that persons are coming in who could not do the online bookings,” said Dr Lewis.

“We have a room that is just outside to facilitate those who did not and get everything done like a one-stop shop. We also facilitated some registration from the Port Antonio Health Centre, where some persons called and we helped them with the registration.

“There was some glitches with the tablets and internet connectivity that was worked out. I must commend the team for their preparation and execution.”

Dr Lewis said that at the Port Antonio Health Centre they tried to vaccinate 30 people each day. “But on Friday we had a very special session and we aimed for 60 and we actually vaccinated 72, things went very well. We have not had a rush on the vaccination and I think the inhibiting factor is that persons think that they will have to have an online registration to come, I want to use this medium to let persons know that we are prepared for you even if you do not have an online appointment, we have a system in place to assist in making the appointment and getting them vaccinated,” she said.