Lowe plays down Boyz immigration issue in Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – Reggae Boy Damion Lowe says the immigration issues that affected teammates Kemar Lawrence and Norman Campbell are par for the course for an international footballer.

While the rest of the Jamaican delegation was allowed to enter Costa Rica on Monday for Wednesday's World Cup qualifier, both players were detained by immigration authorities inside the Juan Santamaria International Airport due to issues with their travel documentation.

They were eventually given approval to enter the Central American country after the intervention of the Jamaican Government.

"To be honest, it's nothing new. As a footballer you travel all over the world. If it's even one time you're gonna run into immigration problems," Lowe said.

"Of course, it puts a toll on the legs because you've been in the airport for a longer time, but they are still focused. It's just one of those things that happen and I don't really put much into it," the Boyz player explained.

People from four groups of countries can enter Costa Rica with or without a visa. United States and Slovenia are in group one — people from those countries are allowed entry with their respective passports or equivalent documents.

Jamaica is in group four, which requires travellers on a Jamaican passport to possess, for example, a US or British visa, or a visa issued by Costa Rica.

Lawrence, the holder of a US Green Card, recently lost the document and has been using written permission from US Homeland Security as a temporary measure. He was initially not granted entry to Costa Rica because he could not produce the physical green card.

Campbell, who is a resident of Slovenia, was similarly denied entry because he did not have the physical Slovenian passport in his possession.

The United Kingdom-born players in the squad were also asked to show their British passports, which they all provided, while other members of the delegation were granted entry because they had a valid foreign visa or a passport from a country in group one.

Sanjay Myers