Lucea gets facelift under 'Paint the City, Paint the Town' project

HANOVER, Jamaica — Lucea in Hanover has been refreshed to provide a more aesthetically pleasing environment for locals and visitors.

The improvement was done under the 'Paint the City, Paint the Town' project, which was officially launched in the parish capital on Friday by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie.

The works included sprucing-up green and recreational spaces, painting murals to depict parish icons and landmarks, painting of the town's seawall, and erecting a new sign at the Hanover Municipal Corporation building.

Repairs were also carried out at the Hanover transportation centre, which now has a new sign and a garbage disposal area.

A new sign was also mounted at the Cleveland Stanhope Market and the facility was repainted and beautified to enhance the experience of vendors and shoppers.

The town of Hopewell was also given a facelift and the town's market rehabilitated.

'Paint the City, Paint the Town' is a national beautification initiative, to be executed over a three-year period.

It will generate employment through repairs, mural painting, street-sign installation, improvement of selected markets, among other activities.