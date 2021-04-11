Lukewarm turn-out on first day of vaccination blitz in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The vaccination drive in Clarendon fell short of its expected target of 1,000 people on the first of its four- day vaccination blitz exercise.

Approximately 501 people received their jab at the Denbigh Agricultural Showground and another 129 at the Summerfield Health Centre.

The turnout may be as a result of the mid-morning scattered showers across the parish but Pearnel Charles Jr who is the Member of Parliament (JLP) for Clarendon South East is urging residents to contact their Councillors or members of parliament if they have challenges getting to the locations.

“I want to remind people of the importance of the vaccination and to those who are still hesitant and apprehensive to go out and get vaccinated I say look at us, a lot of us as officials have been vaccinated and we have not been affected negatively. It is therefore important that everyone get vaccinated so we can reach herd immunity so we can open up back Jamaica for economic activity which will help all of us” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Kimberly Scarlett-Campbell, Medical Officer of Health in Clarendon, explained that the turnout was good despite the short notice.

“Over 300 persons registered online and those who walked in were also processed and registered and had their vaccine administered.

Dr Scarlett-Campbell also encouraged people who are still opposed to taking the vaccine to be mindful that we are existing in a global pandemic.

“Jamaica has quite a number of cases both moderately and critically ill and so if there is a vaccine that has 100 percent track record in reducing your likelihood to become severely ill or hospitalized you should take it. Instead of catching the virus and taking up space in the hospital, take the vaccine and reduce the risk of transmission because you don't know what your course will be if you get it.

She further explained that the World Health Organization says there is no indication to discontinue the vaccine as the rate of blood clots in the natural population is higher than any possible rate that has to do with the vaccine.

“Even though this one is an adult vaccine but when you think at the greater good, the benefits far outweigh the risks which are very very low of persons having adverse reactions. So take the vaccine, if you do have a reaction it is not likely to be life threatening. You are more likely to die from COVID-19 than anything to do with the vaccine.”