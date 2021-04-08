Lumi not legal tender in Jamaica, reminds BOJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is reminding that the Lumi currency is not authorised as a currency in Jamaica and is not legal tender.

BOJ, in an advisory today, said it is understood that the “AKL LUMI”, may be in issue within the island.

It said, “Any purported issuance of currency of the island of Jamaica by a person or an entity other than Bank of Jamaica is unauthorised and in breach of the Bank of Jamaica Act.”

The bank further stressed that it has the sole authority to issue currency of the island of Jamaica, represented by notes and coins issued by Bank of Jamaica.