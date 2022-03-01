Luxury transportation providers on board for CARIFTA 49

Luxury transportation providers on board for CARIFTA 49Tuesday, March 01, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Stewart's Auto, through their brand, Budget Car Rental, will provide luxury transportation for Carifta VIPs for the 49th staging of the Carifta Games this April.
According to a release, the keys to six luxury Mercedes Benz were handed over to the local organizing committee team (LOC) this morning (March 1) in Kingston.
Director, Jackie Stewart Lechler, who handed over the keys said, "we have been locked for two years and sport has to come back with a bang. We are proud and excited to be associated with the Carifta Games."
Mike Fennell, LOC Chairman emphasised how "the prestigious brand for a prestigious event. It could not have come at a better time," he noted.
Garth Gayle, JAAA President, in his remarks reiterated the "quality of regional athletes the 50-year competition has produced."
Gayle indicated that this year's competition will include winners from the World Junior Championship held in Nairobi Kenya last year and that means "folks will be treated to excellent performances at the Games."
The Carifta Games are back after a two year break and was last held in the Cayman Islands in 2019.
Stewart's Auto joins SportsMax, Digicel, Massy Distribution, KONNEXX and WATA as sponsors for the Games so far.
