Lyston and Francis into 200m final at World Athletics U20 Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya – Brianna Lyston and Aalliyah Francis both qualified for the final of the women's 200m at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on Friday.

The two Jamaicans both placed second in their respective semi-final heats, running personal best times.

Lyston ran 23.18 seconds (0.9m/s) in the first semi-final behind the winner Christine Mboma of Namibia who ran 22.41 seconds while Francis clocked 23.70 seconds behind Nigeria's Favour Ofili who won with 22.37 seconds(-0.1m/s).

Meanwhile, Namibia's Beatrice Masilingi set a new Championship Record 22.19 seconds (1.3m/s) to win the second semi-final heat minutes after her teammate Mboma had beaten the 22.50 seconds set by Briana Williams three years ago in Finland.

All three Africans including Ofili dipped under Williams' time.

-Paul A Reid