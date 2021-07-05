M16 allegedly found under Trelawny fisherman's bed

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— A Trelawny fisherman has been arrested and charged after a M16 rifle and several rounds of ammunition were allegedly found in his home in Scarlett Hall district, in the parish on July 1.

The police said 39-year-old Courey Brown was been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Lawmen said that about 5:30 am, officers conducted a search at a premises occupied by Brown where one unassembled M16 Colt rifle was found under a bed along with two magazines containing thirty-one 5.56 cartridges.

The police said a further search was carried out at the back of the premises where two bottles were found, one containing ten .40 rounds of ammunition and the other containing twelve .44 rounds of ammunition.

Brown's court date is being finalised.