M16 allegedly found under Trelawny fisherman's bed

M16 allegedly found under Trelawny fisherman's bedMonday, July 05, 2021
|
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— A Trelawny fisherman has been arrested and charged after a M16 rifle and several rounds of ammunition were allegedly found in his home in Scarlett Hall district, in the parish on July 1.
The police said 39-year-old Courey Brown was been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Lawmen said that about 5:30 am, officers conducted a search at a premises occupied by Brown where one unassembled M16 Colt rifle was found under a bed along with two magazines containing thirty-one 5.56 cartridges.
The police said a further search was carried out at the back of the premises where two bottles were found, one containing ten .40 rounds of ammunition and the other containing twelve .44 rounds of ammunition.
Brown's court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy