M16 rifle seized in Riverton City police operation

M16 rifle seized in Riverton City police operationMonday, December 20, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police arrested seven men in an operation in Riverton City, Kingston 11, today in connection with the seizure of an M16 rifle and scores of rounds of ammunition.
The operation, which was led by the Specialised Operations Branch, got underway about 10:45 am. The M16 rifle and fifty-one 5.56 rounds of ammunition were seized during a search of a premises on Trelawny Avenue in the community.
Police stated that the identities of the men arrested are being withheld as detectives continue their investigation.
