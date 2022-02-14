MBU and Tivoli draw

MBU and Tivoli drawMonday, February 14, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Montego Bay United (MBU) and Tivoli Gardens played out an anti-climatic 1-1 draw in the Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston on Monday.
Both teams went into the game needing a win and they promised much, getting off to a fast start, both scoring in the first 10 minutes.
It was the third draw for Tivoli Gardens in four games played, while it was the first draw for MBU this season as they tried to rebound from a big 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Mount Pleasant FA in the previous round.
The point saw MBU jump two spots from 11th to ninth position on four points while Tivoli Gardens slipped to 10th position on three points but with a game in hand.
Ewan Barton got the St James club off to a fast start as he scored inside the first two minutes, outrunning the Tivoli defence to beat the advancing goalkeeper Nathaniel Francis.
Tivoli did not wait long to respond and in the 10th minute Warner Brown headed a free kick past the MBU goalkeeper, Davonnie Burton, who was making his debut.
Tivoli had better chances to get the winning goal, hitting the cross bar twice and saw several chances going to waste.
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy