MBU and Tivoli draw

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Montego Bay United (MBU) and Tivoli Gardens played out an anti-climatic 1-1 draw in the Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston on Monday.

Both teams went into the game needing a win and they promised much, getting off to a fast start, both scoring in the first 10 minutes.

It was the third draw for Tivoli Gardens in four games played, while it was the first draw for MBU this season as they tried to rebound from a big 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Mount Pleasant FA in the previous round.

The point saw MBU jump two spots from 11th to ninth position on four points while Tivoli Gardens slipped to 10th position on three points but with a game in hand.

Ewan Barton got the St James club off to a fast start as he scored inside the first two minutes, outrunning the Tivoli defence to beat the advancing goalkeeper Nathaniel Francis.

Tivoli did not wait long to respond and in the 10th minute Warner Brown headed a free kick past the MBU goalkeeper, Davonnie Burton, who was making his debut.

Tivoli had better chances to get the winning goal, hitting the cross bar twice and saw several chances going to waste.

Paul A Reid