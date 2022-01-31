MBU gets first Premier League win

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Newly-promoted Montego Bay United (MBU) finally got their first win of the Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel after a thumping 4-1 win over 10-man Molynes United at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston on Monday.

Three of the goals from Montego Bay United came from substitutes with Ladrick Haughton scoring twice as the team that had scored once in their first two games, both losses, jumped to mid tables in sixth position on three points.

Molynes United, who are in 10th position on one point, was reduced to 10 men after Tyrique Wilson was sent off for a violent foul.

Ewan Barton, who was returning from suspension, gave MBU the lead in the third minute when his left footer was partially blocked by the goalkeeper but only managed to parry it into the goal.

The St James team should have doubled their lead in the 11th minute when they were awarded a penalty but Nazime Matalie-Grant's poorly taken kick was saved.

Molynes United drew level in the 36th minute when Theon Palmer rifled in a shot from the left side of the penalty box.

Troy Nosworthy, who came on in the fifth minute to replace an injured Alrick Ottey, restored MBU's lead when he was first to react to a shot parried by the Molynes goalkeeper and poked it across the goal line.

Haughton then grabbed two goals in the final 10 minutes, in the 80th and 86th minutes, as MBU wrapped up their victory.

Paul A Reid