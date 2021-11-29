MOCA called to probe 'irregularities' at NSWMA

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Board Chairman of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Dennis Chung, has confirmed that the Major Organised and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) has been called in to probe what is being described as "irregularities" at the entity.

"We did a routine audit. As an agency, we want to ensure that everything is clean. We called in MOCA caused we discovered some irregularities," Chung told OBSERVER ONLINE Monday afternoon.

He did not reveal the nature of the irregularities, but said details would be provided at a press conference to be held by the leadership of the government-run solid waste company later today.

Sources, however, indicate that the findings of the audit may have discovered financial breaches at the company.