MOCA happy with arrests made so far this year

The Major Organised Crime & Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) says it is happy with the number of arrests it has made since the start of the year.

In a release, the anti-corruption organisation said it has clamped down on several money laundering and forgery operations. Among the arrests made so far this year are 35-year-old Alvira Campbell, who has been charged with larceny as a servant and money laundering, and accountant Goldston Cranston, who was charged with forgery and uttering forged documents.

Late last month, it was discovered that Campbell, a former employee of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security used her position to steal more than $800,000 from a programme aimed at assisting people in need. It is understood that between January 2014, and November 2017, Campbell used her position as a clerical officer to illegally obtain $807,500 through the ministry's Public Assistance Division programme. Campbell was arrested and charged on January 13, 2022.

Cranston, a Trelawny accountant who was hired to procure performance bonds on behalf of Elegant Estates Limited, was arrested by MOCA on Monday, January 10. MOCA disclosed that in 2017, the Housing Association of Jamaica (HAJ) engaged the Compliant Limited construction company for an apartment complex in the parish of St Ann. The project was subcontracted to Elegant Estates Limited, which were required to submit a performance bond in favour of the HAJ. Elegant Estates Limited hired Cranston to procure two performance bonds on his behalf. One of the bonds was in the sum of $J16.4 million and the other totalled J$5.4 million.

On seeking to authenticate the bonds, the HAJ discovered that while the bond for the smaller sum was authentic, the performance bond for the larger amount was fraudulent.

In a release, MOCA also revealed that so far this year, three other individuals were arrested in Hanover during a joint operation with the Lottery Scam Task Force, the Trelawny Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), JCF Area One Operation Support Team and the Jamaica Defence Force. All four persons were alleged to be involved in crimes ranging from Lottery Scamming, Financial Crimes and Breaches of the Firearms Act.

During that operation, a search warrant was executed at the residence of Davian Vaughns of Lookout District, Hanover, which uncovered electronic devices and other documents of investigative interest.

A simultaneous operation took place at the residence of one Ashain Stewart and his common-law wife, Shameka Ottey, where several electronic devices were seized. Davian Vaughns, Stewart and Ottey were all charged with possession of identity information contrary to section 10 (1) of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions)(Special Provisions) Act.

“The collaborative effort of the various security entities involved in these arrests is a demonstration of the value of collaboration in fighting crime,” MOCA said.

MOCA and the Financial Investigation Division recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding which will see greater sharing of resources and information in an effort to strengthen the fight against crime and violence.