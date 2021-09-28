MOCA refutes claim Bunting gave directive to probe Vaz

MOCA refutes claim Bunting gave directive to probe VazTuesday, September 28, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) says no government minister nor policy maker has ever given the agency any directive to investigate an individual.
MOCA made the declaration in a statement Tuesday in response to a claim by former US Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia that Senator Peter Bunting, when he was the island's national security minister, had asked MOCA to investigate current Government minister Daryl Vaz, leading to the eventual revocation of Vaz's US visa.
“MOCA has very robust and transparent internal processes that determine what matters it investigates, and this is followed as a matter of course. Those processes are guided by our core values of integrity, independence and professionalism,” MOCA said.
“On the matter of the revocation of Mr Vaz's United States visa, we have never received any directive from, nor had any discussion with Mr Peter Bunting relating to an investigation into Mr Vaz, and we are unaware of what motives were behind the revocation,” the agency added, noting that it remains an independent investigative body that is free from any form of external influence.
Bunting, who is presently the Opposition spokesman on National Security, has also denied the claim. In a statement late Monday, he said that the issue of revocation of visas "falls solely within the purview of the United States government.”
