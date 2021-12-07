MOH: Booster shots for Jamaicans 60 and older, healthcare workers

Beginning Monday, December 13, 2021, adults 60 years and older and healthcare workers will be given a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

In a release on Monday, the Health and Wellness Ministry said it has completed its evaluation and benefit analysis of administering an additional dose of the authorised COVID-19 vaccines to key members of the population.

The Ministry recommends that a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine be offered six months or more after the completion of the initial doses that may have consisted of either mRNA (Pfizer) or viral vector vaccine (AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson). Additionally, a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may be offered two months or more after completion of the initial dose, to individuals whose primary series consisted of one dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID19 vaccine.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton stated that “following Cabinet meeting today, the decision is for boosters to be given to key populations who are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, increased risk of waning and/or lower protection and who could pose an increased risk of transmission to vulnerable populations. These key populations are essential for maintaining health system capacity. Eligible persons are to visit the nearest vaccination site with their vaccination card and Government-issued ID.”

The Ministry is reminding the public that an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals. This will be an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine already received and should be administered eight weeks after the last dose.

“For other members of the population not included in the aforementioned recommendations for a booster dose, the Ministry will continue to closely monitor the evidence and will make additional recommendations if there is evidence of the need for, and benefit of, a booster dose and vaccine doses are available,” added Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie.

With the emergence of the Omicron variant in various parts of the world, which is being seen as highly transmissible, members of the public are also urged to complete their COVID-19 vaccination series.

Persons are encouraged to visit the over 250 vaccination sites islandwide to receive their first dose. Members of the public, who are passed due their second dose are also encouraged to visit a vaccination site to be fully vaccinated.

“It is not too late to get the second dose and persons must ensure they receive this dose to get optimum protection. Elderly persons, in particular, are at risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19 if they are not vaccinated,“ the CMO further cautioned.