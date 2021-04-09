Medical officer says people with 'uncontrolled' underlying conditions won't be vaccinated

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Medical officer of health (MOH) for Clarendon, Dr Kimberly Scarlett- Campbell, is advising that individuals who have underlying medical conditions that are 'uncontrolled' will not be vaccinated.

She noted in her report to the Local Board of Health at the Clarendon Municipal Corporation's monthly general meeting on Thursday, that a team from the health department went to administer vaccinations to the residents at the Clarendon Infirmary recently and 26 of them were found to have contraindications such as being 'clinically unstable or frail'.

“All the residents could not be vaccinated as a result of one or more health-related concerns. Some of them had medical conditions which when we checked, the vaccine was not the best option for them at the time. Our job is not to do harm, so if we realise the patient is not well, we will not administer the vaccine. However, our plan is to go back and re-assess the situation and if persons have now become clinically stable, then we will give the vaccine to them,” she said.

The medical officer also informed that Clarendon will be hosting several blitz events to increase vaccination coverage in the parish. The team, she said, will be at the Denbigh Agricultural Showground this Saturday and Sunday with the aim of vaccinating 2,000 people per day.

“We are trying to get as many Clarendonians vaccinated in the high-risk age group. We are still vaccinating health care workers, persons over 60, JDF (Jamaica Defence Force) and members of the JFB (Jamaica Fire Brigade) will also be vaccinated. The list has now been extended to include educators. We are opening up Summerfield Health Centre and we will be targeting at least 500 persons per day, so we can get persons from northern areas such as Wood Hall, Chapelton and Pennants to come out and be vaccinated,” she added.

On Monday a blitz site will be at the Kellits High School for those who are unable to travel all the way to Summerfield, and then the team will move to Frankfield on Tuesday when they will be at the Edwin Allen High School.

Dr Scarlett-Campbell noted that persons who will be attending the blitz vaccinations on the weekend are being asked to ensure they register beforehand as they will need the confirmation text message as proof that they are going to get vaccinated if they are stopped by the police as this weekend will be the last of three consecutive weekend lockdowns.