MOH rejects claims made by IGL over medical oxygen supply

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness today denied claims made by Jamaica's sole supplier of medical oxygen to the country, IGL Limited, that the ministry neglected to provide forecasts of the island's need for medical oxygen despite repeated requests from the company.

Last weekend news emerged that oxygen supplies had fallen critically low, leaving hospitals struggling to care for critically ill COVID-19 patients, some of whom have been placed in surgical wards and intensive care units due to the increasing number of cases in the country.

In a lengthy explanation on Thursday the ministry said it began discussions with IGL in May after reviewing the country's situation at the time, including the COVID-19 reproductive number.

The ministry said at that time it projected that a third wave could result in over 10,000 cases confirmed in the peak week, over 180 deaths in the week following the peak and that over 1,000 beds would be required in hospitals for COVID-19 management.

At that time of these estimations, the ministry said, it consulted with IGL and discussed that at the last peak in March, just over 300,000 cubicmeters of oxygen was utilised in the public health system for the one month period.

''In that conversation the company indicated that based on its contingency plans that it had now put in place it has the ability to supply just over 400,000 cubic meters for a similar period if the country went into a third surge,'' the ministry's statement said.

''The estimation based on IGL supply was that the country would be able to provide oxygen up to a possible 30 per cent more than last peak. Thirty per cent above peak demand would be approximately 1,000 beds occupied for COVID-19,'' it added.

''This level was also consistent with the ministry's internal capacity for staffing to support beds assigned to the clinical management of persons affected by SARS-CoV-2. At and above the 1,000 beds occupied level, the ministry's contingency plan required that hospitals be placed in emergency mode which included the reduction in use of public hospitals island- wide through the restriction in conducting emergency care services and the suspension of elective surgeries,'' the statement continued.

''The plan also required that health facilities would begin discharging patients who can receive homecare. At this level as well, more wards would be converted to care of COVID-19 patients. These actions are to mitigate the overwhelming of the health system as well as to manage the use of oxygen to below the capacity levels indicated by IGL,'' the ministry said.

''On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, IGL informed the Government that based on its plan and due to the increased demand IGL has been importing liquid oxygen to supplement its capacity in the country. The company also advised that one of its major suppliers of oxygen out of the United States had declared “Force Majeure” at short notice and would not be able to provide its projected shipment of oxygen. This was due, in the main, to the increased demand in its source market and this reduced IGL's capacity to supply the agreed volume of Oxygen,'' the statement read.

''IGL therefore informed the ministry that “over the next 3 to 4 days, we will especially be challenged. We have several tanks expected to arrive on island Sunday, August 29, 2021” and that it is making arrangements with the authorities to clear them immediately as the ship docks. The company further informed the ministry that they would commence distribution early Monday morning and would normalise supplies by the night of Monday, August 30, 2021,'' it said.

The health ministry also noted its estimation of use has not presently surpassed the capacity for oxygen as projected and based on the company's own assessment of its capacity to meet the demands of a third wave.

'' The issue that affected supply, therefore, was based on the break in the supply chain due to the declaration of Force Majeure and the need for IGL to find, in a relatively short period of time, a secondary supplier,'' the ministry said.

''At the time of this advice, the Government made several outreach through diplomatic, military and other channels to mitigate the risks that would arise, however, due to the technical nature of the transportation of oxygen none of these mechanisms would improve the timeline for the arrival of oxygen in the health facilities,'' it added.

''It is to be also noted that in the many conversations with the company, at no time was the Ministry of Health and Wellness or the Government informed that IGL could not provide its present demand, at approximately 1,000 beds which was in keeping with our estimation from May 2021,'' it said.

''Additional, at no time was there to be a “stock out” of supply as the company gave assurances that its logistic management mechanisms would enable health facilities to meet the needs of patients on beds while it regularised services due to its supply chain issues,'' the ministry said.

The ministry said that since this week, based on revised projections, it has indicated to IGL that there will be a need to further increase supplies.

''IGL has responded that it would be negotiating with its suppliers to facilitate increased supplies as much as possible based on the ministry's estimation,'' the ministry said.