MOH renews calls for Jamaicans to get vaccinated amid new US travel requirement

KINGSTON, Jamaica - In light of the United States' requirement that as of November 8 all non-immigrant, non-citizen air travellers to their country be fully vaccinated, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is reminding Jamaicans that there are several access points to get their shots.

In a statement today, the Ministry said these access points include the over 60 fixed health sites across the island; some 17 private sector facilities; along with several vaccination sites established by the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative; the mobile units and pop-up blitzes at offices and in town centres.

Noting that the decision taken by the US was “only a matter of time”, Health & Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton shared that the stance might be just the push Jamaicans need to get vaccinated.

“This is an added incentive for Jamaicans to become vaccinated as all the vaccines currently available in the country, which are approved by the World Health Organization, will be accepted by the US Government,” he said.

He added: “This was only a matter of time, as countries around the world continue to implement their recovery plan and formulate their new normal.”

In addition to satisfying travel requirements, the Ministry continues to encourage Jamaicans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to help prevent serious illness, hospitalisation and/or death.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States on Monday announced that effective November 8, 2021, all non-immigrant, non-citizen air travellers to the USA will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and to provide proof of vaccination status before boarding a plane to the States.