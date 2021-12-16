MOH says digital vaccination cards to be available by December 20

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that come Monday, December 20, digital vaccination cards will be made available to the public.

This means that persons who have received their COVID-19 shots will be able to download their vaccination verification cards from the Ministry of Health and Wellness' website as proof that they've received the jab.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton made the announcement during a media briefing late Wednesday.

Tufton shared that the digital cards will bring Jamaica in line with global COVID-19 vaccination standards.

The vax cards can be downloaded at vaxcert.moh.gov.jm

The downloadable 'vax cards' will feature a quick-response code which the MOHW says will enable the information in the card to be validated. The digital 'vax cards' will also be able to generate a new card on demand. The electronic feature allows the card to be accessed via phone or other electronic devices.

The cards will be accepted by international airlines and governments globally.

The MOH has also indicated that in a bid to “ensure equitable access to these cards, all fixed vaccination sites will have a team of persons to support the public in the printing of cards on request.”