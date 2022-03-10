MP Ann-Marie Vaz condemns attack on CASE student

PORTLAND, Jamaica – Member of Parliament for East Portland, Ann-Marie Vaz, is expressing concern following reports that a female student at the College of Agricultural Science and Education (CASE) was briefly abducted on Thursday.

The woman, who managed to escape her attacker, is reportedly receiving medical attention while a search is underway for her attacker.

In condemning the incident, Vaz in a media statement said, “These attacks on our citizens are not to be tolerated” and urged anyone who knows the location of the alleged attacker to inform the police so he may be “apprehended and brought to justice.”

"As a community we must take all lawful steps possible to make the environment as uncomfortable as possible for criminals who prey on our women, men and children," she added.

According to a release, The Portland MP has mobilized a team to assist the police in lawful steps being taken to find the attacker. She also indicated that she is in constant dialogue with law enforcers who have assured her that "best efforts are being extended to take the suspect into custody and prevent a repeat of his alleged crimes."