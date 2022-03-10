MP Ann-Marie Vaz condemns attack on CASE student

MP Ann-Marie Vaz condemns attack on CASE studentThursday, March 10, 2022
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica – Member of Parliament for East Portland, Ann-Marie Vaz, is expressing concern following reports that a female student at the College of Agricultural Science and Education (CASE) was briefly abducted on Thursday.
The woman, who managed to escape her attacker, is reportedly receiving medical attention while a search is underway for her attacker.
Read: WATCH: CASE students protest alleged abduction
In condemning the incident, Vaz in a media statement said, “These attacks on our citizens are not to be tolerated” and urged anyone who knows the location of the alleged attacker to inform the police so he may be “apprehended and brought to justice.”
"As a community we must take all lawful steps possible to make the environment as uncomfortable as possible for criminals who prey on our women, men and children," she added.
According to a release, The Portland MP has mobilized a team to assist the police in lawful steps being taken to find the attacker. She also indicated that she is in constant dialogue with law enforcers who have assured her that "best efforts are being extended to take the suspect into custody and prevent a repeat of his alleged crimes."
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy