MP Chin says Manchester roadblock politically motivated

MP Chin says Manchester roadblock politically motivatedWednesday, November 10, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Jamaica Labour Party Member of Parliament for Manchester Southern, Robert Chin, has labelled today's mounting of roadblocks between Newport and Asia as premature and politically motivated.
“I can say categorically that it is premature and it seems to be very politically motivated because I have told them (residents) on many occasions that the road is scheduled to be patched out by the National Works Agency in another two weeks or so,” he said.
“It is just unfortunate that people with their political agendas will carry out these acts in order to seek some relevance,” he added.
The roadblocks mounted by residents subsequently led to a strike by taxi operators who are calling for the urgent rehabilitation of the main road between Newport and Asia.
Businesswoman Sharene Gentles told OBSERVER ONLINE that scores of commuters were left stranded from as early as 6:00 am due to the protest and taxi strike.
Chin has pointed out that the constituency was 'neglected' for three decades.
“I have also told residents that that road is scheduled to be rehabilitated in the next financial year because, after 31 years of neglect of the constituency, I could not do all the roads,” he said.
He said the work has started on priority roads in the constituency for this financial year to include the Bossue Lane and Cocoa Walk roads.
“In very short order rehabilitation work will be done on the Downs to Alligator Pond Road,” he said.
“Newport to Pusey Hill is the priority road for next year. I just have to do what I can do with the resources that I get, so I am asking [people] to be patient [as] things are happening,” he added.
Kasey Williams
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy