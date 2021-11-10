MP Chin says Manchester roadblock politically motivated

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Jamaica Labour Party Member of Parliament for Manchester Southern, Robert Chin, has labelled today's mounting of roadblocks between Newport and Asia as premature and politically motivated.

“I can say categorically that it is premature and it seems to be very politically motivated because I have told them (residents) on many occasions that the road is scheduled to be patched out by the National Works Agency in another two weeks or so,” he said.

“It is just unfortunate that people with their political agendas will carry out these acts in order to seek some relevance,” he added.

The roadblocks mounted by residents subsequently led to a strike by taxi operators who are calling for the urgent rehabilitation of the main road between Newport and Asia.

Businesswoman Sharene Gentles told OBSERVER ONLINE that scores of commuters were left stranded from as early as 6:00 am due to the protest and taxi strike.

Chin has pointed out that the constituency was 'neglected' for three decades.

“I have also told residents that that road is scheduled to be rehabilitated in the next financial year because, after 31 years of neglect of the constituency, I could not do all the roads,” he said.

He said the work has started on priority roads in the constituency for this financial year to include the Bossue Lane and Cocoa Walk roads.

“In very short order rehabilitation work will be done on the Downs to Alligator Pond Road,” he said.

“Newport to Pusey Hill is the priority road for next year. I just have to do what I can do with the resources that I get, so I am asking [people] to be patient [as] things are happening,” he added.

Kasey Williams