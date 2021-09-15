MP Denise Daley expresses sadness over the death of two firemen in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica — Opposition Spokesperson for Local Government, Denise Daley, is extending her condolences on behalf of the People's National Party (PNP) to the friends, relatives and colleagues of firemen Stefan Walters and Alex Williams, who died in a crash in St Ann on Tuesday.

In a statement today, Daley said, “Yesterday we learned of the unfortunate crash which led to the death of two firemen in St Ann last night. The news of their death has covered our nation in sadness as we mourn the two heroes and their legacies.”

The two young men, who worked with the Ocho Rios Fire Station, passed away while on the job.

“Every day, firemen and women place their personal safety at risk. This profession calls on those with a selfless desire to serve. We extend our thanks to Stefan Walters and Alex Williams for answering that call and we regret deeply the loss of their lives,” Daley continued.

“Our firefighters are very important for the safety and wellbeing of our communities and society but too often they are overlooked. It is due to their work and tireless effort that many people's homes or offices are saved from destruction. These young men and women are often among the first responders at serious accidents and have helped to save thousands of lives.

We offer our condolences to all those who are in mourning. We ask that the Government of Jamaica ensure the families and colleagues of these two young men are provided with the opportunity to seek grief counselling as they navigate this challenging period.”

The Member of Parliament shared that, “I hope that there will be some kind of memorial for Mr Alex Williams and Stefan Walters so that their contribution and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

“May their souls rest in peace and light perpetual shine upon them,” she added.

