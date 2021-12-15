MP Donovan Williams painting sidewalks green irks political ombudsman

A video showing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament Donovan Williams painting sidewalks in Central Kingston green – the JLP party colour – has attracted rebuke from Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown.

Parchment Brown said the actions in the video breach Tenets 2, 3(b) and 6(a) of the Agreement and Declaration in the code of political conduct.

The Tenets state that no damage should be wilfully done to any property, whether private or public in the course of or as a result of a political event or activity. Additionally, the Tenets state that every effort must be made to avoid confrontational acts that are likely to provoke and increase tension between opposing political factions. Also, there should be no defacing of roadway or installation, whether publicly or privately owned for the purpose of displaying political messages and slogans except in cases where it is permitted by law.

In a letter to Williams, Parchment Brown said "If the allegations are correct, please take immediate steps to have the green paint removed and replaced by the usual white or gold markings by Sunday, December 19, 2021".

She invited Williams to meet with her at her 85 Duke Street office in Kingston on Monday December 20, 2021 at 11:00am to discuss the matter in the event the MP is unwilling to correct the situation.