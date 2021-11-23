MP Rhoda Crawford and Senator Gabriela Morris to represent Jamaica in India at Gen-Next

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The youngest serving Member of Parliament, Rhoda Crawford, and the youngest Senator, Gabriela Morris, today departed the island to represent Jamaica in the Gen-Next Democracy Programme in India.

Crawford is from the Governing Jamaica Labour Party and represents Manchester Central, while Morris is from the Opposition People's National Party.

India will be hosting young leaders from 75 democratic countries under the age of 35 as a part of the programme.

The initiative also falls in the 75th year of India's Independence from Britain.

It is aimed at strengthening India's relations with the democratic countries and give first-hand experience of Indian culture.

Crawford said the trip, which is funded by the Indian Government, will strengthen relations between Jamaica and India.

“I believe that this visit will enhance relations between Jamaica and India and that the knowledge and experience I will gain can only serve to contribute to me being a better representative for the people I represent,” she said.

Senator Morris shared similar sentiments.

“I believe that this experience will not just be beneficial to us as young leaders in our respective spaces but will allow for the development of beneficial relations between Jamaica and India. We welcome the invitation and look forward to learning best practices from India's democracy that will help to strengthen our own,” she said.

They are scheduled to return to Jamaica on December 3.

Kasey Williams