MP Rhoda Crawford encourages take-up of COVID vaccine

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— After receiving her first dose of the novel coronavirus AstraZeneca vaccine two weeks ago, Member of Parliament (MP) for Manchester Central Rhoda Crawford is anxiously awaiting her second dose, despite experiencing what she thinks are side effects of the vaccine.

She shared her experience with OBSERVER ONLINE this morning as she encouraged people to make use of the islandwide COVID vaccination blitz.

“I got my first shot of the vaccine on March 26 when the MPs and Senators were invited to do so. I'm excited and awaiting my second shot to be fully vaccinated. I had minor symptoms, later that night I felt a little nauseous and the following day I felt a bit lethargic, outside of that I didn't have another other symptom,” she said.

She said she is excited about the national blitz – targeting 50,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We want to return to normality as soon as possible, so my encouragement to all my constituents and the [country] is to take the AstraZeneca or any other vaccine when their time comes. I'm very excited about the national vaccination blitz, because this means that more people will have the opportunity to be vaccinated. I'm very happy that they have extended the group beyond the initial grouping, and to our teachers who work in educational institutions [among others],” she declared.

She has organized transportation for some constituents to and from the Manchester High School which is now being used as a vaccination site.

“My team since Monday has been mobilizing individuals across the constituency. We have collected names. We have assisted people to get registered, others have gone on and have registered themselves…. We have drivers and supervisors on standby to help to mobilize those who may have difficulty with transportation, because we know that the [lockdown affects] taxis being on the road,” she said.

Kasey Williams