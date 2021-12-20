MP Rhoda Moy Crawford condemns viral gun video

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Member of Parliament for Manchester Central Rhoda Moy Crawford has condemned a video that has been circulating on social media of a man dressed in her campaign shirt brandishing what appears to be a firearm.

“I do not support criminality, and criminality of any sort must not be tolerated in our country and this constituency,” said the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) affiliated MP.

“I also believe that illegal possession of a firearm must be dealt with the harshest possible penalties under the laws of Jamaica,” she added.

Speaking at the commissioning of a WI-FI hotspot launched through the Universal Service Fund (USF) today, Crawford said she has sent the video to the police.

“I wish to put on record that immediately after receiving such a video, I sent it to the security forces and I am making a special appeal to those who recorded the video and those who would have initially circulated the video to give all the information that you have to the security forces to aid in their investigation,” she said.

In recent weeks, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, while addressing his party's conference, said anyone found with an illegal gun should be given the death penalty.

Kasey Williams