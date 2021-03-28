MP Robert Miller wants death sentence for heinous crimes

MP Robert Miller wants death sentence for heinous crimesSunday, March 28, 2021
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Member of Parliament for St Catherine South Eastern, Robert Miller, has condemned the recent murder of 20-year-old Khanice Jackson as “horrendous, heinous, and callus”.
The MP, while calling for harsher punishments, such as the death penalty, for crimes of this nature, also urged that greater focus be placed on the effective socialisation of boys at the community level.
Miller, who visited the family, said “Khanice Jackson was a young, ambitious and promising member of his constituency and it filled me with immense sadness to learn of her death.”
“As a father, I can only imagine the pain that her parents (as the only child) and Family are feeling at this moment. I am aware that the death penalty has not been used in Jamaica since 1988, however, it is my sincere belief that incarceration is not sufficient punishment for such evil acts. Criminals who perpetrate such crimes should be made to face the death penalty.”
Miller also called for better focus on raising and teaching boys.
“In order to fix our society, we must also fix our boys. We must pay attention to how we raise and treat them. We must pay attention to how we teach them so that they become honourable men who protect and cherish our women and children,” he said.
Miller further called for a change of the laws that prohibit private citizens from owning and carrying pepper spray.
He stated that in light of the ongoing target on vulnerable individuals, especially women, by criminals, he would be lobbying for the distribution of pepper spray to vulnerable groups following a change in the law.
Miller further called for increased CCTV coverage in hotspots in his community, including Dyke Road, Bridgeport and Waterford, a revamp of neighbourhood watch systems, and increased police monitoring and enforcement.
