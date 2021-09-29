MP touts class action suit against JPS for turning off power to entire communities

Member of Parliament for St Andrew Western, Anthony Hylton, has suggested that a class-action suit could be brought by residents of communities where the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) allegedly turns of electricity, sometimes for the entire day, as part of efforts to combat electricity theft.

Hylton, an attorney-at-law, and several of his colleagues on the Opposition benches voiced their disapproval of the practice during Tuesday's sitting of the House of Representatives.

While they made it clear that they were against electricity theft, they also pointed out that JPS, based on its current licence, is allowed to charge an extra 17 per cent from its paying customers to account for losses via theft.

They also argued that paying customers are caught up in the daily power outages, which they noted have been taking place over several months.

“The scale and scope of the lock-offs from paying customers by JPSCo is very broad and impact not just uptown areas (but) working-class areas in a number of the communities I represent,” Hylton told the House.

“The issue here …is that with JPSCo it can't be two wrongs make a right,” Hylton added.

He argued that “JPS can't penalise those persons who are paying their bills and have collective punishment being meted out to everyone. It's really collective punishment being meted out to everyone and I believe we really ought to be looking at a class action matter because those persons who are contracted (by JPS) and paying their bills should not be suffering because others are not”.

Rather, Hylton said the focus should be on those who are not paying their bills.

Meanwhile, member of parliament for St Andrew South Eastern, Julian Robinson, who first raised the issue, repeated on Tuesday that the JPS “has embarked on a policy of disconnecting power to entire communities as a way of dealing with electricity theft”.

Robinson said he could speak of three communities within his constituency that are affected and said he also knew of other communities across the island that are similarly impacted.

“On a daily basis, from as early as 10:00 am power is disconnected and is not turned on until 7:00 at night,” said Robinson.

“This affects all consumers; people who are legitimate paying customers of JPS and even those who may be consumers without paying. But it is manifestly unfair and unjust to penalise paying customers by turning off the light every single day,” he argued.

“I say it's a policy because it's been going for months and it has been across the board in many communities,” he declared.

Robinson noted that the government is a 20 per cent owner in the light and power company and therefore should not stand for this type of behaviour.

He also rapped the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) for what he said is its tame response to the issue so far.

“I notice in the media the OUR said they sent a letter (to JPS) and they're waiting on a response. It can't be that passive, the OUR has to take a stronger stance,” Robinson insisted.

He told the House that he has constituents whose children can't access online school “because the light turn off every day. I have people who have to work from home and they can't because the light turn off every day”.

Robinson acknowledged that the problem of electricity theft must be dealt with. He also acknowledged that it was not a JPS problem only.

“It is a collective issue but the way to solve it can't be to turn off the light every day in communities to people who are paying customers," he said while urging energy minister Daryl Vaz to lead the effort to address the issue of electricity theft.

Robinson pointed out that in many instances people resort to theft because they do not own the property where they live or because they did not receive a letter from the landlord which JPS would use to place a meter at the premises.

Additionally, he said the cost to wire a house and get it certified by the government's electrical inspector has proven to be prohibitive for many inner-city residents.