MY FAVES: Etana dishes on her five favourite singers

Observer Online introduces 'My Faves', a new series featuring popular personalities revealing who or what they admire the most in a particular category.

This week, we feature Jamaican songstress Etana, who dishes on her favourite singers. Check out what she had to say below:

“I love great music and it's hard to pick five of my favorite singers but I will try. The order will be random and I am not necessarily listing the artistes in any specific order or ranking.

Beyonce

On the top of my list is Beyoncé. Since she was a child, she was in training but one can only train so much. There has to be some natural talent and passion for the art. She can easily be considered the female version of Michael Jackson – if not in every way, then, in more ways than one.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan because she has that soulful grit in her voice. She can really sing. Time and time again she has proven her talent and is first class regardless of genre or geography. She is beautiful and her talent is undeniable.

Chris Brown

He too has been a singer since he was a child but his style, his vocal talent and his performances are incredible. Many came up mirroring his style but there is only one Chris Brown.

Luther Vandross

His talent that is undeniable. I still listen to Luther Vandros and he makes me sing even when I don't want to.

Bob Marley

Regardless of what anyone wants to say about his personality or his personal life, it's one thing that cannot be denied, and that is when a man is great, he is great. Many of us came and saw him, some of us learned about him and many more will too. His music and message will be around and strong for generations to come.

I could go on and on but you said five. Jimmy Cliff, Toots, Beres Hammond let's talk about the greats, you sure got me started."