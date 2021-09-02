Mac 11 submachine gun seized in Portmore after suspects flee

Mac 11 submachine gun seized in Portmore after suspects fleeThursday, September 02, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The St Catherine South Police Division has stated that it continues to reap success from increased operational activities across the division.
The latest success, according to the police, occurred on Tuesday, August 31, after a target raid yielded a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Naggo Head, Portmore in St Catherine.
Reports are that between the hours of 6:00 am and 7:00 am, two men ran leaving behind a Mac-11 submachine gun loaded with 5 rounds of ammunition.
Superintendent Hopeton Nicholson asserted that, “We are encouraging persons to support the efforts of the security forces as we continue to pursue the criminals across the St Catherine South Police Division. We will continue these operations to apprehend those who choose to create havoc within the St Catherine South Police Division.”
The police are asking anyone with information about criminal activities, illegal firearms and illicit drugs to contact Crime Stop at 311 or police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
