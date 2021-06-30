Machete-armed man disarms gunmen in Portland

PORTLAND, Jamaica — A Portland resident handed a gun over to the police after reportedly disarming two gunmen who attacked him on Tuesday, June 29.

Reports are that the man and his relative had entered their yard about 8:40 pm when they were attacked by the gunmen. A tussle reportedly ensued between the man and one of the gunmen who was armed with the firearm.

The police said the complainant used a machete to chop one of the gunmen before the hoodlums made a hasty escape leaving the firearm behind.

The police were alerted and the illegal firearm — a .38 Titan Tiger revolver with four .38 rounds of ammunition — was handed over to them.

Both the complainant and his relative escaped unhurt.