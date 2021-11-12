'Mackerel' shot dead after gunmen interrupt domino game in Clarendon

'Mackerel' shot dead after gunmen interrupt domino game in ClarendonFriday, November 12, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica— Police sleuths are probing Thursday's gun attack in Monymusk, Clarendon, which left one man dead and two other persons injured.
The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Oral Coleman, alias 'Mackerel' of Monymusk Housing Scheme in the parish.
Reports from the May Pen police are that about 7:45 pm, Coleman was among a group of men playing dominoes when gunmen pounced and opened fire at them.
After the shooting subsided and the gunmen escaped, Coleman was found suffering from gunshot wounds, while two other persons were seen with minor injuries.
They were taken to hospital where Coleman was pronounced dead.
A motive for the shooting incident has not been ascertained.
