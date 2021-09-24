UPDATE: 'Mad man' who killed cop identified

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica—The policeman who was killed during an unprovoked attack by a man believed to be of unsound mind in Linstead this morning, has been identified as Detective Constable Paul Gordon.

A contingent of police officers reportedly shot and killed the perpetrator not long afterwards. He has been identified as Alwayne Shakespeare, who is 25 years old. Shakespeare has had a violent history of attacking people in the streets.

The incident reportedly happened as Gordon walked along King Street in the vicinity of Sinclair's Bargain Center, in the town.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) has confirmed the incident. Gordon was assigned to the Scenes of Crime Unit at Linstead Police Station.

"We can confirm that Constable Gordon was killed by the man believed to be of unsound mind. The perpetrator was later killed in a confrontation with cops," a CCU representative said.

Gordon was reportedly walking along the roadway towards an ATM about 6:45 am when he was allegedly attacked by Shakespeare and hit with a stone in the left side of his forehead. Constable Gordon fell to the ground bleeding and unconscious. He was quickly assisted by police personnel but succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the Linstead Hospital.

Shakespeare escaped but was later accosted by cops. He was subsequently killed.

