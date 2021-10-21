Main suspect in assassination of Haitian President held In Jamaica

Main suspect in assassination of Haitian President held In JamaicaThursday, October 21, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – OBSERVER ONLINE sources are reporting that Colombian former military officer, Mario Antonio Palacios, who is wanted by international law enforcement in connection with the assassination of Haitian President, Jovenel Moïse, has been arrested in Jamaica.
The sources say Palacios was held by local cops for illegal entry into the island but checks later identified him as the man who was flagged by the International Criminal Police Organization, INTERPOL based on an investigation by law enforcement officials in Haiti who are probing the July 7 assassination of Moïse.
There has been no official word yet from the local police and the sources have not indicated where or how Palacios was held.
Haiti issued a wanted bulletin for the former Colombian military officer, whom it claimed had travelled to the country at least one day before the assassination of Moise.
The Haitian National Police, in its notice described Palacios as “a very dangerous” person and appealed to Haitians to contact law enforcement authorities should he be seen. According to the PNH, the man had travelled with several former soldiers involved in the assassination of President Moïse.
It said that he left Colombia for the Dominican Republic on Friday June 4, travelling by the El Dorado airport. The authorities said that he was on the same Avianca flight with other members of the commando unit that allegedly shot Moise.
