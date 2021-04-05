Main suspect in cop's murder killed in Waterford

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force says the main suspect in last week's fatal shooting of police constable Jermaine Bennett has been killed.

OBSERVER ONLINE sources say the suspect, so far identified only as "Ritchie Puss", was shot during a blazing gun battle with members of a police patrol in St Catherine a short while ago.

Constable Bennett was shot dead in Gregory Park, also in St Catherine about 9:45 pm last Tuesday.

Read: Hunt for cop killer

The 36-year-old constable had reportedly gone to premises in Gregory Park to visit his weeks-old child.

Two women were taken into custody by the police shortly after the fatal shooting of the constable.

Up to yesterday, they had remained in police custody.