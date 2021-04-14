Maintenance work to disrupt water supply to sections of St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers served by the Irwin North Relift in St James, that they will experience a disruption in their water supply on Thursday, April 15, 2021, between the hours of 8:00 am and 2:00 pm.

This disruption in supply, to facilitate urgent maintenance work at the facility, will affect areas including Timber, Irwindale, Chelsea, Sign, Irwin, and Irwin Heights, the NWC said.

The NWC is urging its customers to store water for use during the period of disruption.