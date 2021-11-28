Major drug bust at Guyanese post office

Major drug bust at Guyanese post officeSunday, November 28, 2021
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – An investigation has been launched into the discovery of just over one pound of cocaine in five sealed brown envelopes with Christmas cards at a post office in Georgetown, Guyana on Friday.
Police report that the cocaine-filled cards were destined for Brooklyn, New York.
In a statement, the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) in Guyana said the cocaine carried a total weight of 647.6. grams with an estimated street value of GUY$3.4 Million or just over US $16,000.
Local authorities say there have been no arrests, but that an investigation into the find is still ongoing.
CANU officials say they are still trying to track down the sender.
