Major drug bust at Guyanese post office

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – An investigation has been launched into the discovery of just over one pound of cocaine in five sealed brown envelopes with Christmas cards at a post office in Georgetown, Guyana on Friday.

Police report that the cocaine-filled cards were destined for Brooklyn, New York.

In a statement, the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) in Guyana said the cocaine carried a total weight of 647.6. grams with an estimated street value of GUY$3.4 Million or just over US $16,000.

Local authorities say there have been no arrests, but that an investigation into the find is still ongoing.

CANU officials say they are still trying to track down the sender.