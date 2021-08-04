Major upset as Parchment wins Olympic110m hurdles, Levy grabs bronze

Major upset as Parchment wins Olympic110m hurdles, Levy grabs bronzeWednesday, August 04, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan- Hansle Parchment created one of the biggest upsets in the track and field competition of the Olympics Games in Tokyo on Wednesday evening (Jamaica time), when he won the 110m hurdles with a stunning run, beating red-hot favourite Grant Holloway of the United States in the final.
Parchment, who won bronze in London in 2012, overcame serious injuries this year to make the Jamaican team after he placed third at the national trials and ran a season's best 13.04 seconds (-0.5m/s) to give Jamaica back-to-back gold medals in the 110m hurdles after Omar McLeod won Jamaica's first gold in the event in Rio in 2016.
Ronald Levy, the national champion, took the bronze in his first major global final in13.10 seconds, just behind Holloway, the second fastest ever in the event who ran 13.09 seconds.
Parchment, who also has a World Championships silver medal, got off to his customary slow start but caught the leaders including Holloway and Levy and ran past them after the final barrier.
It was the first medals for the Jamaican men at the Games and took the Jamaican tally to seven- three gold, a silver and three bronze.
-Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy