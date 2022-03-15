Make-up artist, higgler accused of robbing man at knifepoint

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A make-up artiste and higgler were slapped with robbery and aggravation charges after they were accused of robbing a man J$20,000 in downtown Kingston on Monday, March 14.

Charged are 21-year-old Moesha Smile, otherwise called 'Browning', a make-up artist of Sea Breeze Avenue, and 25-year-old Crystal Wagon, higgler of Drecketts Place, both in Kingston.

Reports are that about 5:55 pm, the complainant was at the intersection of Tower and Princess Streets in downtown when he was approached by Smile and Wagon, who brandished knives and proceeded to rob him of J$20,000.

The women then escaped in the area.

A report was made to the police and Smile and Wagon were pointed out by the man.

They were subsequently arrested and charged.