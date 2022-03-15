Make-up artist, higgler accused of robbing man at knifepoint

Make-up artist, higgler accused of robbing man at knifepointTuesday, March 15, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A make-up artiste and higgler were slapped with robbery and aggravation charges after they were accused of robbing a man J$20,000 in downtown Kingston on Monday, March 14.
Charged are 21-year-old Moesha Smile, otherwise called 'Browning', a make-up artist of Sea Breeze Avenue, and 25-year-old Crystal Wagon, higgler of Drecketts Place, both in Kingston.
Reports are that about 5:55 pm, the complainant was at the intersection of Tower and Princess Streets in downtown when he was approached by Smile and Wagon, who brandished knives and proceeded to rob him of J$20,000.
The women then escaped in the area.
A report was made to the police and Smile and Wagon were pointed out by the man.
They were subsequently arrested and charged.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy