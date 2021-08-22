Make arrangements to vaccinate children and parents, PNP tells Gov't

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) spokesman on health and wellness, Dr Morais Guy, says the Government must make accommodations for parents and their children to be vaccinated at the same time.

Guy's statement follows reports that at some vaccination sites there was no supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine for others accompanying children to get the Pfizer vaccine.

According to Guy, adults were turned back at several locations, as only the Pfizer vaccines were available and no arrangement was in place for adults.

“Adults who took their children to be vaccinated were expected to make a second trip to the centres for their own vaccination. That is simply poor planning,” he said.

Guy called on the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, to immediately correct the situation and ensure that all adults, particularly the elderly, going to the blitz sites can receive jabs today, tomorrow and Tuesday. He said the poor arrangements can only serve to increase vaccine hesitancy.

Dr Guy said further that denial of vaccines to the adult population will affect the uptake in the future and thwart Jamaica's herd immunity objective down the road.

The opposition spokesman said it was not difficult to ensure that centres are supplied with both vaccines and the Minister of Health of Wellness and the ministry should move quickly to ensure that this is in place for the remainder of the children's vaccination programme.

This, he said, could be achieved by assigning different teams to administer the adult vaccinations in the locations across Jamaica. Failing that, ensure that everyone who turns up at the sites can be given the Pfizer vaccine.