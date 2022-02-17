Make safety a top priority as children continue face-to-face learning, JCF urges parents

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has issued an advisory to parents urging them to take precautions with their children, especially those who will be walking or using public transportation to get to and from school.

In a release, the JCF shared that in light of the resumption of face-to-face classes at most schools islandwide, parents should make the safety of their children top priority.

Issuing tips on how to do so, the JCF expressed that “children are the world's most valuable resource and its best hope for the future” and pleaded with parents to “help the police to keep our children safe” as “it takes a community to raise a child.”

Among the requests made by the JCF are that parents teach children their full name, address and telephone number, and to ensure that children knew how to contact them at work. It also urged parents to ensure that children had a trusted adult to call if they're scared or had an emergency.

Cyber-safety was also an important issue for the JCF which encouraged parents and guardians to not only learn about the internet but to monitor the time their children spent online and caution them against posting revealing information or inappropriate photos online.

The JCF ended its advisory by reminding parents to teach their children that it is “ok to say no to anything that makes them feel scared, uncomfortable or confused and teach your children to tell you if anything or anyone makes them feel this way.”