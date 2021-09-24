Malahoo Forte says better roads are coming for her constituency

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Admitting that some of the roads in her constituency have been neglected for years, Marlene Malahoo Forte, the member of parliament for St James West Central, says commuters will soon benefit from a much-needed infrastructural upgrade.

“Let me just say to [my] constituents, I know that the community roads are bad, and with more than 50 roads fixed since I have been MP, [that] is still a drop in the bucket,” Malahoo Forte told reporters at her constituency office on Thursday.

Malahoo Forte said the Fairfield Road in Irwin is at the “top of her list” for the next upgrade.

“The [roads in] Irwin have been neglected no doubt, in fact, only Tuesday, I followed up with Minister [without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald] Warmington and the National Works Agency (NWA), and I am just awaiting the report as to when the work will start,” the two-term MP added.

“I continue to say to the Government of which I'm a part, that the real needs of the people will have to align with the decisions that we take, and everywhere there are cries for better community roads. We didn't get to that place overnight and I implore you that the Government is taking steps and has gone a long way, but it is still a drop in the bucket in fixing the roads,” added Malahoo Forte.

Earlier this week, in the neighbouring St James East Central, commuters staged a two-day protest over the bad roads on which they have to travel.

These protestors, including taxi operators, used large tree limbs and old motorcars to block the main thoroughfare which connects Montego Bay to the southern parts of the parish.

Malahoo Forte pointed out that just last year, the sections of this roadway passing through her constituency benefitted from a $74 million improvement project by the NWA.

“I must confess that I am as frustrated as the commuters who travel on these roads. The Tucker main road that leads to Estuary and beyond, a small section of it is left to be fixed as 95 per cent of that road that is in my constituency was done,” she said.

“The part of [the road] is on the East Central side, and you would have known that the major part for West Central was done over a period of time, I know the MP [for St James East Central], Edmond Bartlett has asked for an update, and I have also asked for one from the NWA. It has been promised to me later in the week,” said Malahoo Forte.

“I have indicated in the Tucker Irwin community group on my side that I have requested an update and will provide them with the information as soon as I get it,” she continued.

Rochelle Clayton